FDS, Inc. Announces New CEO

Fort Worth, TX, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDS, Inc. announced today the appointment of Adam McMullin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. McMullin succeeds Jake Canova, who will continue to work with FDS in an advisory capacity after spending seven years as its CEO.



"We are very pleased to partner with Adam to lead FDS. His broad experience in healthcare IT will be invaluable as the company continues to innovate and grow in pharmacy technology and beyond," said Michael Booth, a Partner with Calvert Street Capital Partners, FDS's majority shareholder.

An experienced leader in healthcare IT, McMullin has a proven track record of leading high-performance teams in the development of solutions that drive healthcare efficiencies and improve patient outcomes. He has also successfully grown multiple businesses that delivered high-value health IT solutions and outstanding customer service.

Most recently, McMullin was Chairman and CEO of Voalte, a leader in healthcare communication technology, where he increased revenues and improved operations. Previously, he led Hill-Rom's Clinical Workflow Solutions business, doubling revenues and dramatically increasing earnings and customer satisfaction within five years. He also spent more than a decade in various management roles at IBM.

McMullin holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia.

"FDS has built a strong reputation in the market based on its team's deep commitment to customer success and its unique solutions that help ensure patients are getting the medications they need while improving pharmacy efficiency and profitability," said McMullin. "Pharmacies represent a key part of our health system, playing a critical role in improving wellness within communities. While we will continue delivering high-value solutions and outstanding services to pharmacies, we also see many opportunities for innovations that will further help pharmacies and improve population health. I look forward to building on FDS's leadership position and continuing to grow the business."

About Calvert Street Capital Partners

Calvert Street is a Baltimore, Maryland-based private equity firm focused on investing in businesses in the lower middle-market. Since its inception in 1995, Calvert Street's objective has been to partner with skilled management teams of privately held businesses to drive profitable growth and organizational transformation. For more information, please go to www.cscp.com .

About FDS, Inc.

FDS, Inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions to the pharmacy and broader healthcare markets. FDS's solution set includes a wide variety of technology tools that help pharmacies manage financial billing and reconciliation activities, better understand their business through data analytics and actionable business intelligence, and their population health activities including Star Ratings, medication adherence, medication synchronization and much more. FDS's tools are easy to use but provide tremendous value for both pharmacies and patients. For additional information or to request a demonstration, please visit our website at www.fdsrx.com or call us at (877) 602-4179.





Liz Goar 813-333-2844 liz@npccs.com