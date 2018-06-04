Canada Health's System Leaders Gather to Drive Improvement in Key Health Issues on June 4th and 5th, 2018 in St. John's, NL

ST. JOHN's, Newfoundland, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 700 health leaders, health policy experts and trustees will convene in St. John's for the National Health Leadership Conference (NHLC) on June 4th and 5th to confront issues and share achievements in overcoming barriers to change and to identify the critical enablers that make these changes possible.



What: HealthCareCAN and the Canadian College of Health Leaders are co-presenting

The National Health Leadership Conference

When: Monday and Tuesday, June 4-5, 2018

Where: Delta St. John's Hotel and Conference Centre, 120 New Gower Street, St. John's, NL

Event highlights – Monday June 4, 2018:

8:30 am - The Honourable John Haggie , Minister of Health and Community Services of Newfoundland and Labrador will start the conference with opening remarks.



, Minister of Health and Community Services of Newfoundland and Labrador will start the conference with opening remarks. 9:20 am - Professor Sir Michael G. Marmot , Professor of Epidemiology at University College London, Director of the UCL Institute of Health Equity, and Immediate Past President of the World Medical Association will speak on Social determinants, health equity and health.



, Professor of Epidemiology at University College London, Director of the UCL Institute of Health Equity, and Immediate Past President of the World Medical Association will speak on Social determinants, health equity and health. 3:30 pm - The Great Canadian Healthcare Debate voting: the past top three motion sponsors will update delegates on the progress and challenges since the adoption of their respective motions in mental health, Indigenous health and seniors' health. This will be followed by a first vote where delegates will choose the top three motions from the eight put forth that outline opportunities for further advancement in these areas. The top 3 motions chosen will move on to the final round on the last day of the conference. André Picard, Health Reporter and Columnist for the Globe and Mail will moderate the debate.





voting: the past top three motion sponsors will update delegates on the progress and challenges since the adoption of their respective motions in mental health, Indigenous health and seniors' health. This will be followed by a first vote where delegates will choose the top three motions from the eight put forth that outline opportunities for further advancement in these areas. The top 3 motions chosen will move on to the final round on the last day of the conference. André Picard, Health Reporter and Columnist for the Globe and Mail will moderate the debate. 4 pm - Dr. Zayna Khayat, Future Strategist, Saint Elizabeth, Dr. Robin McGee, Registered Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Sean Connors, Clinical Chief of Cardiology, Eastern Health will tackle the future of health in a digital and exponential world.

Media registration: Media representatives who wish to cover the Conference must register by completing the registration form located here. Media badges will be available onsite at the registration desk.

For updated news about NHLC, visit our Media Center on our website.



Media contact:

Lucie Boileau, Communications Lead, National Health Leadership Conference

1-855-236-0213 ext. 205 │ 613-462-5604 (mobile) │ lboileau@healthcarecan.ca