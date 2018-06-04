CoinAgenda Asia Accepting Submissions for ICO Competition; Adds Fireside Chat with Qtum Founder Patrick Dai

SINGAPORE, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 4, 2018 -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier conference series for connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startup and ICO opportunities since 2014, today announced the details of its 9th startup/ICO Competition taking place on June 21-23 in Singapore. The competition will take place on the last day of the conference, June 23. Past ICO Competition winners include Aeternity, Bancor, Cashbet, Omega One, SALT Lending, and Qtum, which have collectively raised more than $500 million with a combined market cap of $10 billion.





Applicants can submit their ICO via form submission on the CoinAgenda website by the June 15 deadline. Due to overwhelming demand, the competition will feature up to 60 startup and ICO pitches. Judged by a panel of distinguished token investors, each ICO will be given five minutes to pitch its offering to the judges and the audience. Prizes will be awarded to the top five ICOs and the winners will be awarded a complimentary exhibit at a future CoinAgenda event, and tickets to partner conferences.





CoinAgenda Asia focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe and a special focus on Asian blockchain companies and investors. Held at the luxurious five-star Shangri-La Hotel, CoinAgenda Asia will feature three days of expert commentary and panel discussions from the industry's leading thought leaders, along with networking events at exclusive venues. Conference sessions will explore topics including Friendly Jurisdictions in Asia, Asia's Regulatory and Legal Landscape, Digital Asset Investing Across Global Markets, and much more.





In addition to the ICO contest, there will be an opportunity for up to 30 tokens already trading (post-ICO or mineable), reaching the broad base of Asian and global investors.





Top Tokens in Asia Represented





Qtum founder and CEO Patrick Dai will be featured in a fireside chat to begin the conference on Thursday morning. Following its groundbreaking ICO in early 2017 (one of the top 10 ever at the time), Qtum has consistently been in the top 20 tokens in the world and has established itself firmly as a leading blockchain for building decentralized applications for business.





Other leading speakers include ItBit founder Richmond Teo, Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia, NEM Foundation's Jeffrey McDonald, and more than 40 other speakers.





"Asia has established itself at the center of the blockchain world, with Japan, Korea, China, and Southeast Asia all contributing greatly to both public and private blockchain development and investment in the past year and a half," said CoinAgenda founder Michael Terpin. "We are coming to Singapore to both celebrate this accomplishment, as well as to discover the latest new trends and companies empowering the next wave of innovation."





