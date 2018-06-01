MYRIAD GENETICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. - MYGN

NEW ORLEANS, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 19, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 13, 2014 through March 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Utah.



If you purchased securities of Myriad and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mygn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 19, 2018.

Myriad Genetics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 12, 2018, the Company revealed that it received a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services, regarding "an investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid," specifically relating to the Company's hereditary cancer testing dating back to January 1, 2014 (less than four months after the Company launched its myRisk test in September 2013) to the date of the subpoena's issuance.

On this news, the price of Myriad's shares plummeted over 12.14%.

