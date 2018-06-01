Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

TORONTO, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH) (TSX:FFH) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.286125 June 29, 2018 June 15, 2018 Series D 0.27184 June 28, 2018 Series E 0.18188 June 29, 2018 Series F 0.20946 June 28, 2018 Series G 0.207375 June 29, 2018 Series H 0.23466 June 28, 2018 Series I 0.23175 June 29, 2018 Series J 0.25294 June 28, 2018 Series K 0.291938 June 29, 2018 Series M 0.296875 June 29, 2018

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 29, 2018 to September 27, 2018 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 1.10945 4.45001 0.27736 Series F 0.86263 3.46001 0.21566 Series H 0.96236 3.86001 0.24059 Series J 1.03466 4.15001 0.25867

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.