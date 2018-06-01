Market Overview

Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

Globe Newswire  
June 01, 2018 5:02pm   Comments
TORONTO, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH) (TSX:FFH) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date
Series C 0.286125  June 29, 2018  June 15, 2018
Series D 0.27184  June 28, 2018  
Series E 0.18188  June 29, 2018  
Series F 0.20946  June 28, 2018  
Series G 0.207375  June 29, 2018  
Series H 0.23466  June 28, 2018  
Series I 0.23175  June 29, 2018  
Series J 0.25294  June 28, 2018  
Series K 0.291938  June 29, 2018  
Series M 0.296875  June 29, 2018  

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 29, 2018 to September 27, 2018 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares.  The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$)
Series D  1.10945 4.45001 0.27736
Series F  0.86263 3.46001 0.21566
Series H  0.96236 3.86001 0.24059
Series J  1.03466 4.15001 0.25867

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

     
For further information, contact:   John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at
    (416) 367-4941

