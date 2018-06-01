Founders Classical Academy of Leander Grads Achieve 100% College Acceptance

LEANDER, Texas, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today was the last day of high school for the 28 seniors at Founders Classical Academy (FCA) of Leander, a ResponsiveEd school, but each and every one of them were accepted to a college or university and plan to continue their education for at least the next four years.

FCA of Leander Headmaster Kathleen O'Toole, Ph.D. notes, "In addition to the one hundred percent college acceptance rate, our seniors were awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarship offers from major universities across the U.S."

That's an average of $90K per scholarship offer for each graduate who plan to attend schools such as Baylor University, St. John's College, The University of Texas at Austin, Brigham Young University, Texas A&M University, Hillsdale College and many more. For a full list of colleges that have accepted FCA of Leander students and scholarship amount totals, click here.

"Five of our graduates received scholarship offers for $250K or more," according to O'Toole. "This was a very impressive year for our seniors and I couldn't be more proud for them to represent us at institutions of higher learning."

This is the second graduating class for Founders Classical Academy of Leander. The public charter school was established in 2014 by Responsive Education Solutions and Hillsdale College's Barney Charter School Initiative, Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, FCA of Leander is tuition-free with an open admission policy and is accredited through the Texas Education Agency.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

