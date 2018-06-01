CKO Kickboxing To Feature Class At Madison Square Garden

Hoboken, NJ, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, June 4th, CKO Kickboxing will be center court at the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. The popular kickboxing franchise will feature it's iconic CKO Kickboxing bags for a one hour class that will become a treasured memory for anyone who participates. The class will be open to all CKO members and staff who have registered for the event and will feature multiple instructors from various participating CKO locations.



CKO Kickboxing is no stranger to fun and exciting experiences. The CKO bags have been featured in landmarks all over the United States and Canada. CKO Kickboxing recently held an unforgettable member experience with their CKO Transformation Show at Mohegan Sun, has been featured on multiple TV talk shows and newscasts, and has even been nationally included as the final obstacle in the Spartan Race Stadium Series. Members from all over the country are constantly posting their pictures with the CKO logo and showing their pride for being part of such a powerfully engaging transformational community.



The CKO Kickboxing gyms across the nation and Canada are known for their one hour, high energy, fat-burning classes. Each member has their own heavy bag and works at their own pace while the trainer calls out combinations keyed to the exciting music. Every class is never the same twice and the trainers all have their own styles making classes even more unique and exciting for everyone involved.



