The Tile Shop to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) (the "Company"), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories, today announced Kirk Geadelmann, Chief Financial Officer, and Ken Cooper, Investor Relations, will be participating at the following investor conferences:



Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Date: June 5-7, 2018

Tile Shop Day: June 6, 2018 (Wednesday) – presentation 2:35pm to 3:05pm ET

Venue: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York City, NY

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/baird51/tts/

Piper Jaffray 38th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference

Date: June 7, 2018 (Thursday)

Venue: The Plaza Hotel New York, New York City, NY

Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: June 11-13, 2018

Tile Shop Day: June 11, 2018 (Monday) – presentation 4:10pm to 4:40pm ET

Venue: InterContinental Hotel, Boston, MA

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel11/tts/

Tile Shop management will be available for one-on-one meetings at each conference. For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact conference representatives or Ken Cooper, Investor Relations, at ken.cooper@tileshop.com.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with up to 50 full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3-D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, with an average size of 20,200 square feet and sells products online at www.tileshop.com .

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Contacts: