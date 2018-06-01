Carepass Launches Mobile App for Flexible Child Care

Miami, FL, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carepass, a child care app offering on-demand access to a trusted network of licensed child care centers, today announced that it has completed beta testing and is formally launching in the South Florida area.

Carepass connects unused capacity at licensed child care centers with parents seeking safe, flexible and affordable child care. In so doing, it gives parents access to an on-demand network of child care centers wherever and whenever they need it, while giving care providers a new, turnkey revenue stream and marketing platform. As of today, more than 20 licensed child care centers around Miami-Dade County are registered on Carepass, with more in the pipeline.

"Carepass is ushering in a new category of child care," said Tony Hill, founder and CEO of Carepass. "We're unlocking a vast reservoir of safe, high-quality care all around us - licensed child care centers – and making their unused capacity available to parents who need it on an on-demand basis."

The Carepass app makes the otherwise tedious process of finding short-term child care effortless. Families just need to specify when, for how long, and for whom they need care, and the app will display detailed profiles of matching child care centers that are available to host their children. Once parents find a center they like, they can book the visit directly from the app. After that, they just need to drop off and pick up their child(ren) at the designated times. There's no need to handle money. Payment takes place via the app automatically at pick-up.

Innovative features on Carepass' mobile app include:

Flexible Care. Whether families need a few weeks, a few days or even a few hours of child care, the Carepass app makes finding, booking and paying for it as easy as making a restaurant reservation on OpenTable.

Detailed care provider profiles. Every care provider in the Carepass network has a detailed profile. It includes photos, contact details, license information, services, and ratings and reviews by other Carepass users.

Detailed child profiles. Child Profiles contain important information for care providers to know about a guest, like allergies, dietary or activity restrictions, vaccination information, and who is authorized to pick them up.

Facebook integration. Integration with Facebook lets users see which of their Facebook friends have dropped off their child(ren) at a center in the Carepass network.

Secure check-in and check-out. Guest check-in and check-out happens securely through the Carepass app to make sure that start and end times are synchronized, and that guests are only released to parents or pre-authorized individuals.

Auto-transact. With Carepass, there is no need to handle money at pick-up. The moment a booking ends, payment is automatically calculated and charged to the user's credit card, just like stepping out of an Uber.

Today also marks the release of version 1.2 of the Carepass app which marks the culmination of extensive customer-driven testing and product improvement, and positions the company well for rapid growth throughout South Florida and beyond.

To learn more about Carepass, please visit www.carepass.co .

About Carepass

Carepass is a disruptive, mobile-first marketplace connecting unused capacity at licensed child care centers with parents seeking safe, flexible and affordable child care, on demand. With Carepass, families can easily find, book and pay for child care on a flexible basis, whether it's for a few hours, a few days or a week. Carepass is currently available on iOS, with an Android version scheduled for release later this summer. Learn more at www.carepass.co.

