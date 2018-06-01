On Thursday June 7th, 2018, GAIN Will Be Hosting A Star-Studded Red-Carpet Charity Soiree, "Brighter Futures," Honoring Actors Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker

Los Angeles, CA, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday June 7th, 2018 from 6:00pm – 10:00pm, at a private location in Beverly Hills, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN)will be honoring husband and wife actors and philanthropists, Boris Kodjoe (of the CBS series Code Black) and Nicole Ari Parker (Fox's Empire) for their continued fight against childhood malnutrition. Also being honored is the Former Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme Ertharin Cousin. GAIN's Red-Carpet Charity Soiree called "Brighter Futures" will be a night of celebration, and fundraising with live musical guests (performances by The Voice Season 10 winner Alisan Porter and DJ Laszlo), sponsored food and beverages and surprise guests and presenters. GAIN's Honorary Committee includes Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Paul Sorvino, Doc Rivers and Wes Studi. Tickets for the general public to attend this event (with all proceeds going to GAIN) are available through the website: http://www.gainingbrighterfutures.com.



About the honorees: Boris Kodjoe and wife Nicole Ari Parker founded Sophie's Voice Foundation for Spina Bifida in 2008 to further research that may offer viable solutions for better healthcare for children and adults living with Spina Bifida – to include National Advocacy, Family Support and Prevention and Education (with a focus on folic acid). They will be receiving GAIN's ‘Brighter Futures Award.' Ertharin Cousin, listed as one ofForbes "100 Most Powerful Women," is currently a distinguished academic at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and a member of the Leadership Council of Compact 2025. Cousin will be receiving GAIN's ‘Nutrition Inspiration Award.'

About GAIN- GAIN is an international organization dedicated to changing the world through the power of food with the belief that everyone should have access to affordable, nutritious food, and that food systems should help deliver that, especially for the poorest and most disadvantaged. Their hope is that we can end malnutrition within our lifetimes.

According to the Global Nutrition Report, about 88% of countries suffer from two or three forms of malnutrition.

Every day, 815 million people are going to bed hungry, up from 777 million in 2015. 1 in 3 people lack key micronutrients, like iron and vitamin A, needed to grow properly, live active lives, and raise a healthy family. At the same time, 2 billion adults are overweight or obese and 41 million children are overweight.

Malnutrition undermines billions of people's health and leaves 155 million children stunted every year.

Rapid population growth and climate change pose new challenges to a food system that doesn't work well for everyone. We believe the food system can be fixed by a collective global effort.

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) was launched at the UN in 2002 to tackle the human suffering caused by malnutrition. Working with partners, GAIN aims at making healthier food choices more affordable, more available, and more desirable.

GAIN's purpose is to improve nutrition outcomes by improving the consumption of nutritious and safe food for all people, especially the most vulnerable.

Supporting GAIN can help us transform lives, change children's futures, make communities and countries stronger and businesses better global citizens.

Join the fight against malnutrition and help us provide healthy foods to those most in need.

