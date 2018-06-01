Sculpture Milwaukee returns June 1 to Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sculpture Milwaukee 2018, an outdoor sculpture experience brought to Wisconsin Avenue this year by presenting sponsor Northwestern Mutual, will kick off its second year at the end of the month. Featuring 21 sculptures by 22 artists, the installation will line the Avenue from the Lakefront to 6th Street. The installation is free and open to the public.





"VISIT Milwaukee is thrilled to partner with Sculpture Milwaukee again this year to bring the world's largest outdoor art installation to Wisconsin Avenue," said Paul Upchurch, President & CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. "Sculpture Milwaukee is a wonderful attraction that adds to the beauty and vibrancy of downtown Milwaukee. Both locals and visitors will enjoy these dynamic sculptures throughout the summer and fall."

"We're excited to once again make world-class art accessible to the Milwaukee community and beyond," said Russell Bowman, art advisor to Sculpture Milwaukee. "This year's featured artists represent a broad scope of styles and practices, ranging from abstract to figurative, combined with both older craft processes and more modern computer-aided techniques. We look forward to engaging the community with programs and events around this new installation of public art."

The 2018 installation includes:

Magdalena Abakanowicz's The Group of Five, 2014

2014 Ghada Amer's Blue Bra Girls, 2012

2012 Sanford Biggers' BAM (Seated Warrior), 2017

2017 Yoan Capote's Nostalgia, 2013

2013 Richard Deacons's Big Time , 2016

, 2016 Tom Friedman's Hazmat Love , 2017

, 2017 Liz Glynn's Untitled (Burgher with extended arm) , 2014

, 2014 Gary Hume's Bud , 2016

, 2016 Robert Indiana's LOVE , 1966-1999

, 1966-1999 Jessica Jackson Hutchins' Reason to Be , 2017

, 2017 Mel Kendrick's Marker #2 , 2009

, 2009 Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg's Skew , 2018

, 2018 Ana Prvački's Stealing Shadows, Michelangelo , 2007

, 2007 Kiki Smith's Seer (Alice II) , 2005

, 2005 Bosco Sodi's Untitled , 2017

, 2017 Hank Willis Thomas' Liberty , 2015

, 2015 Bernar Venet's 97.5° Arc x 9, 2007

2007 Erwin Wurm's Half Big Suit, 2016

2016 John Henry's Zach's Tower, 2007; Sol LeWitt's Tower (Gubbio), 1996; and Tony Tasset's Mood Sculpture, 2017 will be carried over from Sculpture Milwaukee 2017.

Sculpture Milwaukee will be on view June 1 through October 21, 2018. More information can be found at visitmilwaukee.org/sculpturemke. Sculpture Milwaukee 2018 is presented by Northwestern Mutual. Founding sponsors include Donald & Donna Baumgartner, Herzfeld Foundation, Susan & Mark Irgens, Barry & Eileen Mandel, The Marcus Corporation, Mellowes Family, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, Northwestern Mutual, and Bud and Sue Selig.

About Sculpture Milwaukee

Sculpture Milwaukee is an annual gift to the community, bringing world-renowned works to an accessible and approachable environment for all to enjoy. From art connoisseurs and collectors to school children and office workers, the installation will spark imaginations and activate Wisconsin Avenue. Sculpture Milwaukee 2018 is presented by Northwestern Mutual, and curated by Russell Bowman, an art advisor based in Chicago and former director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, and Marilu Knode, Sculpture Milwaukee's project director and former director of Laumeier Sculpture Park in St. Louis.

About VISIT Milwaukee

VISIT Milwaukee is the Greater Milwaukee area's convention & visitors bureau, marketing the destination as a top choice for business, convention, and leisure travel to national and international visitors to increase the economic impact of tourism in the region. Each year, tourism supports over 50,000 full-time jobs and brings in over $5 billion to the community. VISIT Milwaukee has over 680 members, including hotels/motels, restaurants, attractions, services and area businesses. The City of Wauwatosa, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and the Wisconsin Center District are strategic partners with VISIT Milwaukee, providing funding support for conventions and tourism programs. For more information call 1-800-554-1448 or visit www.visitmilwaukee.org.

