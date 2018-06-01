McGlinchey Stafford's Cleveland Office Moves to Van Aken District

CLEVELAND, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGlinchey Stafford's Cleveland office has moved to 3401 Tuttle Road, Suite 200 in Cleveland, Ohio.



"We are excited to be serving our clients from a vibrant new location," said David Thompson, who leads the firm's Cleveland office. "This development provides the upgraded space we were looking for and will be a draw for clients visiting our new office."

Opened in 2001 with just three attorneys, McGlinchey Stafford's Cleveland office has grown rapidly since then. Today, the office currently features 19 attorneys, along with firm management employees and local administrative staff.

"Our growth and success in this office results from the talented attorneys who have joined the firm and the work generated by our clients. We look forward to serving our current and future clients from this new location and strengthening our presence in Northeast Ohio," Thompson added.

McGlinchey Stafford's Cleveland office provides national and state-wide representation to businesses needing regulatory, transactional, and litigation counsel. Our attorneys have particular experience in consumer financial services, commercial litigation, real estate, environmental, cybersecurity, and transactional matters.

Following the move, phone numbers and fax numbers remain the same for McGlinchey Stafford Cleveland attorneys and staff.

ABOUT MCGLINCHEY STAFFORD

McGlinchey Stafford is a full-service law firm providing innovative legal counsel to business clients nationwide. Guiding clients wherever business and law intersect, McGlinchey Stafford's 180 attorneys are based in 14 offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, DC. To learn more about McGlinchey Stafford, visit www.mcglinchey.com.

McGlinchey Stafford PLLC in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, DC. McGlinchey Stafford LLP in California.