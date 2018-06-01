Domo, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc., a developer of cloud-based enterprise software, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class B common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Domo intends to list its Class B common stock for trading under the symbol "DOMO."



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cowen and Company, LLC, JMP Securities LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email at Dweidlein@allenco.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone 1-800-221-1037, by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; and UBS Investment Bank, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, by telephone at 1-800-827-7275.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

