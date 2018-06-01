Dalfen America Corp. Expands into Austin Market with new Acquisition

DALLAS, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Austin Infill Portfolio located in Austin, Texas. The portfolio consists of 7 in-fill last mile light industrial properties totaling 459,585 sf and is currently 98% leased.



Metric Center comprises of 2 light industrial buildings totaling 47,900 square feet. The property is located close to Highway 183, MO Pac Expressway. Major tenants in the center include Honeywell International.

The Global Business Park consists of 3 buildings totaling 269,415 square feet located near highway I-85 and 183. Tenants include: US Telecom Inc., State of Texas Health and Human Services, Pilkington North America Inc and FEMA.



Tuscany Distribution Center, also part of the Austin Infill Portfolio, consists of 2 light industrial buildings totaling 142,270 square feet which have immediate access to Highways 290 and 183. Tenants include: State of Texas Historical Commission, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of Texas LLC and Callaway Golf Interactive.

"Our expansion into the Austin market is exciting as we witness growing activity with more businesses making their way into the region and expanding their footprint" says Sean Dalfen President and CIO of DAC. The properties are situated near major highways making them ideal fulfilment locations. Adding, "This acquisition falls into our strategy of buying last mile properties in key metro locations and Austin's continued economic growth shows a growing demand for that type of space."

The Austin market continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country of 2.7% versus the national average of 4.1%. Tenants such as Facebook, Google, Indeed, Expedia and other Fortune 500 companies are optimistic in the future of Austin, having signed substantial leases according to a recent Cushman and Wakefield report.

Dalfen America Corp. is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector with a particular investment focus on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. The company currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout North America with offices in Montreal, Canada, Orlando, Dallas, Cincinnati and Atlanta.

