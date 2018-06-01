Celldex Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

HAMPTON, N.J., June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. EDT in New York.



The live webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for seven days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is developing targeted therapeutics to address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes immunotherapies and other targeted biologics derived from a broad set of complementary technologies which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases. Visit www.celldex.com.

