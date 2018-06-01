Range Declares Quarterly Dividend

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter. A dividend of $0.02 per common share is payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas, NGL and oil producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana. The Company pursues an organic growth strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

