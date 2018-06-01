Cambrex to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), a leading manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), today announced that Steven Klosk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. EDT in New York City.



The live audio webcast and slide presentation can be accessed from the Cambrex website at www.cambrex.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts & Presentations", and a replay will be available for 90 days after the live event concludes.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company that provides products, services and technologies to accelerate the development and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics. The Company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis, controlled substances and continuous processing. For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com .

