Margaret Darby joins ImagineX Consulting as National Account Director

Washington, D.C., June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – ImagineX Consulting, one of Consulting Magazine's Seven Small Jewels for 2018, is pleased to announce Margaret Darby has joined the team as National Account Director. Darby's more than 25 years of experience in information technology will bring immediate value to ImagineX's enterprise clients. In addition, Margaret will oversee national account strategy and expansion.

Darby's impressive career includes 24 years at Accenture and managing projects with premier brands including BellSouth/AT&T, Telstra, StarHub, Level 3 Communications, US Cellular, Metrolinx, and Marriott. Having led teams from 15 to 1500 IT professionals in both North America and Asia Pacific, Darby's hands-on approach and focus on operational excellence drives measurable results.

"Margaret is a key addition to our senior leadership team," said Shaun Bank, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Her ability to grow and scale consulting organizations, build and execute internal best practices, and lead our key clients' most strategic initiatives will help position ImagineX to achieve our ambitious 2 and 5 year plans."

"The amazing people and energetic vibe immediately attracted me to ImagineX," said Darby. "With such a distinguished track record of successful projects at top tier clients, I see a huge potential to help grow the business into a force to be reckoned with."

ImagineX Consulting LP is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in Atlanta, Raleigh, Denver, Toronto and Tel Aviv.

About ImagineX Consulting, LP

ImagineX Consulting helps business re-imagine how they do work by leveraging emerging technologies using modern delivery methods. Specializing in Agile Application Development, DevOps and Automation, Cloud and CyberSecurity solutions, ImagineX brings a lean and pragmatic approach to assist our clients in driving higher quality solutions to market earlier, bolstered by years of technology consulting experience. Our ImagineX culture thrives on entrepreneurship, risk taking, mutual trust, teamwork, encouraging change, and letting our consultants own their way of working.

