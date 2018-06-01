Genocea to Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing neoantigen cancer vaccines, today announced that Chip Clark, president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the upcoming Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the conference.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea's mission is to help conquer cancer by designing and delivering targeted vaccines and immunotherapies. While traditional immunotherapy discovery methods have largely used predictive methods to propose T cell targets, or antigens, Genocea has developed ATLAS™, its proprietary technology platform, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Genocea is using ATLAS in immuno-oncology applications to develop neoantigen cancer vaccines, while also exploring partnership opportunities for general cancer vaccines and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr Virus. Genocea expects to begin clinical development of its first neoantigen cancer vaccine, GEN-009, in 2018. For more information, please visit www.genocea.com.

Contact:

Jennifer LaVin

617-715-6687

jennifer.lavin@genocea.com