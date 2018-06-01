Immudyne Acquires 51% of PDFSimpli With Proceeds From Direct Institutional Investment

NEW YORK, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuDyne, Inc. (OTCQB:IMMD) ("ImmuDyne" or the "Company"), a technology-driven e-commerce company, today announced the closing of a strategic acquisition of 51% of LegalSimpli Software, LLC, the creators of PDFSimpli.



PDFSimpli is disrupting the fragmented $6 Billion dollar market for creating, editing, and converting the most commonly used file format in the world (89.2% of all electronic document formats on the Web.) With this acquisition, ImmuDyne gains a prolific operations and marketing team led by Sean Fitzpatrick, a former attorney from Silicon Valley turned digital entrepreneur, most recently playing an integral role in turning an emerging company in the career space into a multi-hundred million dollar business.

"PDFSimpli fits our branded product portfolio perfectly, with a proven customer acquisition model that we believe is rapidly-scalable with ImmuDyne's expertise and infrastructure. Sean Fitzpatrick and his team at LegalSimpli Software, LLC are an incredibly effective addition to our growing team of professionals," stated Justin Schreiber, ImmuDyne's President and CEO.

The acquisition is being financed with proceeds from a $500,000 direct investment from an institutional investor. ImmuDyne has advanced $150,000 to LegalSimpli Software, LLC and will pay up to an additional $200,000, subject to certain performance metrics over the next 180 days, including recurring monthly revenue of at least $150,000 with a 25% net profit margin. While the terms of the Agreement require a minimum revenue and profit threshold, both ImmuDyne and the team at PDFSimpli are confident in their combined ability to achieve these milestones and possibly exceed them.

Sean Fitzpatrick, Founder and CEO of LegalSimpli Software, LLC, commented, "The vast synergies between our team and ImmuDyne were immediately visible when we were negotiating our partnership. I admire the Company's unrelenting drive to protect and endlessly enhance shareholder value. That was clear in the terms that we mutually agreed on. My team is ecstatic about our partnership with ImmuDyne and looks forward to the collaboration."

