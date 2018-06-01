BioDelivery Sciences to Present at the William Blair 2018 Growth Stock Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., (NASDAQ:BDSI), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the field of pain management and addiction medicine, announced today that both Herm Cukier, Chief Executive Officer and Scott Plesha, President will present at the William Blair 2018 Growth Stock Conference taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.



Presentation details:

Date: Thursday, June 14, 2018

Time: 9:20 AM Central Time

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed in the investor section (events page) of the BDSI website. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus in the areas of pain management and addiction medicine. BDSI is utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology and other drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs.

BDSI's marketed products and those in development address serious and debilitating conditions such as chronic pain, breakthrough cancer pain, and opioid dependence. BDSI's headquarters is in Raleigh, North Carolina.

For more information, please visit or follow us:

BUNAVAIL® (buprenorphine and naloxone) buccal film (CIII) and BELBUCA® (buprenorphine) buccal film (CIII) are marketed in the U.S. by BioDelivery Sciences. For full prescribing information and important safety information on BDSI products please visit www.bdsi.com where the Company promptly posts press releases, SEC filings, and other important information or contact the Company at (800) 469-0261. For full prescribing and safety information on BELBUCA, please visit www.belbuca.com and for full prescribing and safety information on BUNAVAIL, please visit www.bunavail.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the presentation described herein, and any statements of employees, representatives, and partners of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. ("BDSI") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the BDSI's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the BDSI's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the BDSI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, the results of the Company's commercialization efforts for BELBUCA and BUNAVAIL as may be described in the presentation described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the BDSI's control). BDSI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

BDSI®, BEMA®, ONSOLIS®, BUNAVAIL® and BELBUCA® are registered trademarks of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. The BioDelivery Sciences, BUNAVAIL, and BELBUCA logos are trademarks owned by BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. All other trademarks and tradenames are owned by their respective owners.

