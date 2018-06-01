Key CareDx Events Scheduled at American Transplant Congress 2018

BRISBANE, Calif., June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, will present data highlighting the AlloSure test at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) taking place from June 2-6, 2018 in Seattle, WA.



"ATC is the primary meeting for the transplant community to exchange new scientific and clinical information relevant to solid organ and tissue transplantation. This meeting brings together the American Society of Transplant Surgeons and the American Society of Transplantation for a comprehensive attendee base from all centers across the US," said Ronald Gill, Ph.D., AST President, Professor of Surgery and Immunology at the University of Colorado.

CareDx's sponsored Lunch Symposium* entitled, Innovation in Allograft Health Surveillance: Clinical Implementation of AlloSure Testing for Kidney Transplant Recipients will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:15 PM Pacific Time on June 5th, 2018 at the Sheraton Seattle Hotel. The symposium will detail a center's implementation of AlloSure into clinical use as well as case studies from the following top transplant centers across the United States who have adopted AlloSure into clinical practice: Allegheny Health Network, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Medical University of South Carolina, Memorial Hermann Hospital, Saint Barnabus Medical Center, and University of Colorado.

Additionally, there are four presentations highlighting AlloSure during the main ATC program (listed in order of presentation date):

Repeat Kidney Transplant Patients with Active Rejection Have Elevated Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA

Shikha Mehta, M.D.

Session: Poster Session A: Kidney Acute Antibody Mediated Rejection

Date: Saturday, June 2, 2018

Location: Hall 4EF, Washington State Convention Center

Publication/Poster Board Number: A98

Presentation Time: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Outperforms Serum Creatinine Changes for Identifying Kidney Transplant Rejection

Matthew R. Weir, M.D.

Session: Poster Session A: Kidney Acute Antibody Mediated Rejection

Date: Saturday, June 2, 2018

Location: Hall 4EF, Washington State Convention Center

Publication/Poster Board Number: A90

Presentation Time: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Identifies Antibody-Mediated Rejection with Graft Injury in DSA-Positive Kidney Transplant Recipients

Stanley C. Jordan, M.D.

Session: Concurrent Session: Kidney Acute Antibody Mediated Rejection

Date: Sunday, June 3, 2018

Time: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Publication Number: 24 Presentation

Time: 3:30 pm

Clinically Relevant Variation of Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA during Longitudinal Surveillance of Renal Allografts

Mohanram Narayanan, M.D.

Session: Poster Session D: Kidney: Acute Cellular Rejection

Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Location: Hall 4EF, Washington State Convention Center

Publication/Poster Board Number: D194

Presentation Time: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

"We look forward to having a major presence at ATC this year. Since we launched AlloSure in October 2017, we have heard many compelling examples of AlloSure's impact on kidney transplant patients. Our lunch symposium and planned meetings throughout the week give CareDx the opportunity to share these experiences with the broader transplant community," said Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer at CareDx, Inc.

Additional information regarding CareDx's presentations, symposium, and data can be found at the CareDx booth in the ATC exhibitor hall (Booth #619).

*This symposium is not part of the ATC official educational program and the sessions and content are not endorsed by ATC

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

