Immune Design to Host June 4 Cancer Immunotherapy Event in Chicago and Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York

SEATTLE and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ), an immunotherapy company focused on novel therapies in oncology, today announced that the company will host an event featuring key opinion leaders in the cancer immunotherapy landscape on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 6:45 a.m. Central Time in Chicago.



In addition, Carlos Paya, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 3 p.m. ET.

The June 4 event will feature a discussion of the cancer immunotherapy landscape and Immune Design's approaches and clinical programs in sarcoma and follicular lymphoma. Presenters will include Immune Design's management team and guest speakers:

Carl H. June, M.D., Director, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania



Jean-Yves Blay, M.D., Director, Centre Léon Bérard, Comprehensive Cancer Center of Lyon and the Rhône-Alpes region



Christopher R. Flowers, M.D., M.S., Director, Lymphoma Program, Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University

A live webcast of each presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the company's corporate website at http://ir.immunedesign.com/events-and-presentations﻿. After the live webcast, an archive of the presentation will be available on the company website for 30 days.

About Immune Design

Immune Design is a late-stage immunotherapy company employing next-generation in vivo approaches to enable the body's immune system to fight disease. The company's technologies are engineered to activate the immune system's natural ability to generate and/or expand antigen-specific cytotoxic immune cells to fight cancer and other chronic diseases. CMB305 and G100, the leading product candidates with broad potential in oncology, are based on the company's two technology platforms that are potent stimulators of the immune system: ZVex® and GLAAS®. Both ZVex and GLAAS also have potential applications in infectious disease and allergy indications, which are being developed through ongoing pharmaceutical collaborations. Immune Design has offices in Seattle and South San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.immunedesign.com.

Media Contact

Julie Rathbun

julie.rathbun@immunedesign.com

206-769-9219

Investor Contact

Sylvia Wheeler

Sylvia.wheeler@immunedesign.com