Total Number of Registered Shares in Concentric AB

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of registerred shares at 1 January 2018 was 40,872,000.

On 3 May 2018, the AGM resolved to retire 840,900 of the company's own repurchased shares. The retirement of shares has been carried out through a reduction of share capital with retirement of shares and a subsequent bonus issue to restore the share capital.

The total number of registered shares at 31 May was 40,031,100.

For further information, please contact

Lennart Lindell

+46(0)766-104004

