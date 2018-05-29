Bone Index: A Study Confirms - Bindex ® Point-of-care Technology is Extremely Cost-effective in Osteoporosis Management

HELSINKI, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study* published in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research reveals the immense cost-effectiveness and cost savings of Bindex® point-of-care device in osteoporosis management pathway. In this parallel study, Bindex was implemented in the traditional management pathway and the new pathway was compared to the traditional one.

"This is a great evidence how unprecedented new technology will improve the healthcare system performance. The key is how the new technology will simplify the treatment pathways in the modern healthcare. With Bindex, we can notably improve the access for the highly needed osteoporosis examinations and yet save both time and money." says Bone Index's CEO, Dr. Ossi Riekkinen.

Bindex point-of-care device measures the cortical bone thickness of the tibia and the algorithm calculates the Density Index, a parameter which estimates bone mineral density at the hip as measured with DXA. Bindex detects osteoporosis with 90% sensitivity and specificity and will significantly help physicians with diagnosis. In January 2018, the American Medical Association (AMA) issued a new Category III CPT® code** for Bindex measurement.

"Bindex is validated in several publications with over 2 000 patients. However, the cost-effectiveness should be one of the key criteria when new technologies are reviewed for the use. The results of this cost-effectiveness study support the using of Bindex without any questions." says Dr. Janne Karjalainen, VP, CTO of Bone Index.

Bindex in USA

In the US alone osteoporosis is responsible for two million broken bones every year, costing over 19 billion dollars. Experts forecast that by 2025, the costs will rise to 25.3 billion dollars. One of the biggest challenges is the limited availability of osteoporosis diagnostics since bone density scans are mostly performed in hospitals with large DXA X-ray machines that entail high costs. "This is why Bindex is a game-changer," says Dr. Ossi Riekkinen.

"Now Bindex is used by the US's leading provider of direct to consumer preventive health screenings, Life Line Screening, and in addition, for example, neurosurgeries are using Bindex as a pre-operative measurement. The overall aim is to prevent osteoporotic fractures, improve surgical outcomes and improve the quality of life for families in the US," Dr. Riekkinen concludes.

*Soini E. et al. "Cost-effectiveness of pulse-echo ultrasonometry in osteoporosis management" ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research, 2018

**0508T: Pulse-echo ultrasound bone density measurement resulting in indicator of axial bone mineral density, tibia. Effective date July 1, 2018. https://www.ama-assn.org/sites/default/files/media-browser/public/cpt/cpt-category3-codes-descriptors.pdf

About Bone Index:

Founded in 2011 and based in Kuopio, Bone Index Finland Ltd. specializes in the development of measuring devices for osteoporosis screening and diagnosis.

