ASETEK - Share Capital Increase Upon Exercise of Warrants

OSLO, Norway, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to warrants issued by Asetek A/S, Danish central business register (CVR) no. 34880522 (the "Company"), pursuant to corporate resolutions adopted on October 8, 2013, August 12, 2014, August 11, 2015 and April 28, 2016 respectively.

Pursuant to the applicable warrant terms, the warrants are exercisable in exercise windows open in a four weeks period running from the Company's preliminary announcement of its financial statements or publication of its interim financial report however no later than 7 years after the Subscription Date as specified in the Subscription Agreement, at 12 noon.

Each warrant gives the holder the right but not the obligation, to subscribe for one share in the Company of a nominal value of DKK 0.1 at NOK 36.50, NOK 33.90, NOK 10.60 and NOK 19.50 per share respectively.

The Company has now received exercise notices from warrant holders aggregating 79,161 warrants distributed as follows:





Warrants

Warrants issued on October 8, 2013

19,743

Warrants issued on August 12, 2014

19,587

Warrants issued on August 11, 2015

16,450

Warrants issued on April 28, 2016

23,381

In total

79,161



The holders of the 79,161 exercised warrants will subscribe for the corresponding 79,161 shares of each nominally DKK 0.10 in the Company and the Company has received the following corresponding subscription price:





Shares

Subscription Price Warrants issued on October 8, 2013

19,743

NOK 720,619.50 Warrants issued on August 12, 2014

19,587

NOK 732,199.30 Warrants issued on August 11, 2015

16,450

NOK 174,370.00 Warrants issued on April 28, 2016

23,381

NOK 455,929.50 In total

79,161

NOK 2,083,118.30

Consequently, the share capital increase resulting from the exercise of the warrants (from nominally DKK 2,567,224.00 by nominally DKK 7,916.10 to nominally DKK 2,575,140.10) will now be registered and the newly issued shares will be divided between the warrant holders having issued an exercise notice in accordance with the above.

The shareholders' register kept by the Norwegian central securities depository Verdipapirsentralen ASA and DNB Bank ASA respectively, the warrants' register and the articles of association of the Company will be updated accordingly.

Asetek A/S

Peter Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

+45-9645-0047

+45-2080-7200

investor.relations@asetek.com



