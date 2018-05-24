SIR Royalty Income Fund Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

BURLINGTON, ON, May 24, 2018 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX:SRV) ("the Fund") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 12, 2018 were elected as Trustees of the Fund at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held on May 23, 2018 (the "Meeting"). The results of the voting for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage Peter Fowler 3,090,264 99.74% 8,144 0.26% Peter Luit 3,075,464 99.26% 22,944 0.74% John McLaughlin 3,067,935 99.02% 30,473 0.98% William Rogers 3,068,164 99.02% 30,244 0.98% Kim Van Nieuwkoop 3,068,435 99.03% 29,973 0.97%

In addition, the Fund reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Fund's auditors for the 2018 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

About SIR Corp.

SIR is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 61 restaurants and one seasonal retail outlet in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 40 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with eight locations; and Canyon Creek®, with seven locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Midtown Tavern, Reds® Square One and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership in consideration for a Royalty, payable by SIR to the Partnership, equal to six percent of the revenue of the 57 restaurants currently included in the Royalty Pool. SIR also owns Duke's Refresher® & Bar in downtown Toronto, one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, and one seasonal Abbey's Bakehouse retail outlet, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

