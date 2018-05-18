Rye Patch Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Rye Patch Gold Corp. ("Rye Patch" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RPM; OTCQX: RPMGF; FWB: 5TN) is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favour of the necessary resolutions for the arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Alio Gold Inc. and Rye Patch previously announced on March 19, 2018.

The Arrangement was approved by approximately 99.32% of votes cast by Rye Patch shareholders and 99.31% of votes cast by disinterested Rye Patch shareholders.

The Arrangement is expected to close on or about May 25, 2018, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.

About Rye Patch Gold Corp.

Rye Patch Gold Corp. is a Nevada based, Tier 1, mining company engaged in the mining and development of quality resource-based gold and silver mines and projects along the established Oreana trend in west central Nevada. For more information, please visit our website at www.ryepatchgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

'William Howald'

William C. (Bill) Howald, CEO & President

Special Note Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the timing and receipt of required approvals for the Arrangement; the ability of Alio Gold and Rye Patch to satisfy the other conditions to, and to complete, the Arrangement; and the closing of the Arrangement.

In respect of the forward‐looking statements and information concerning the anticipated completion of the proposed Arrangement, the Company has provided them in reliance on certain assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at this time, including assumptions as to the ability of the Company and Alio Gold to receive the necessary court, stock exchange, creditor and regulatory approvals; and the ability of the parties to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning the completion of the Arrangement.

These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or information and Rye Patch has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions to closing of the Arrangement including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary court, stock exchange, creditor and regulatory approvals or consents and lack of material changes with respect to Alio Gold and Rye Patch and their respective businesses, all as more particularly set forth in the Arrangement Agreement.

Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

