United Technologies Statement on Third Point

FARMINGTON, Conn., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies is in receipt of a correspondence from Third Point in which it expresses its views on the company's portfolio structure, including several points the company has already discussed publicly in the past. While UTC disagrees with several of the assertions contained in the Third Point letter, the company is always open to the input of shareholders.

We remain focused on executing against our strategic plan, closing the acquisition of Rockwell Collins, and delivering the value Collins Aerospace will enable. As we have previously announced, following the closing of this transformative acquisition, our Board will conduct a full review of the UTC portfolio. We expect this review to be completed in 2018 and will provide an update to the investment community as soon as practicable.

While it is our policy not to comment on specific discussions with individual investors, we are committed to maintaining constructive dialogue with shareowners representing all points of view.

