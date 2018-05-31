Epiq to Acquire Soliton Systems' eDiscovery Business

ATLANTA and TOKYO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced that it acquired Soliton Systems' eDiscovery business, formerly known as Ji2, expanding its presence in the Japanese legal market.



The acquisition allows Epiq to further enhance the comprehensive suite of services it delivers to Japanese clients. Through the transaction, Epiq will acquire patented, proprietary technology that optimizes Japanese character set processing.

"The acquisition of Soliton's eDiscovery business enhances our existing presence and expertise in Japan," said Caroline Woodman, managing director, Asia, Epiq. "It will increase our flexibility to service both local Japanese companies as well as multinational companies doing business in Japan. Ji2 was a highly recognized name in Japanese eDiscovery, and we look forward to bringing their expertise in-house."

"Finding ways to provide our clients with better service is a top priority," said Yasuyuki Hasebe, senior vice president, Soliton Systems. "This transaction fulfills that mandate and provides incremental value to both companies' collective client base."

As a result of the transaction, eDiscovery clients of both organizations will have immediate access to the deeper and broader range of best-in-class legal technology services Epiq provides both within Japan and globally. At the same time, the divestment will allow Soliton to focus on its core business of developing cutting-edge technology that helps companies solve their live broadcasting and IT security challenges.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

