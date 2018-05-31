Leading Voices Address Character and Leadership

Santa Barbara, California, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed keynote speakers Doris Kearns Goodwin, David Brooks, Lynda Weinman and President Gayle D. Beebe share insights on effective and purposeful leadership in government, non-profit and for-profit sectors at the 2018 Lead Where You Stand Conference, June 6-8, at Westmont's new Global Leadership Center. Character and leadership come to the forefront of discussions as emerging leaders crave insight and the tools that can help shape leadership in today's world. The three-day event, "Transformational Leadership in the 21st Century: Pursuing the Greater Good in Challenging Times," is sponsored by the Mosher Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership and the Brittingham Family Foundation.

David Brooks, New York Times columnist and author of the best-selling book "The Road to Character," is one of America's most prominent political and social commentators. He writes a bi-weekly op-ed column for the New York Times and regularly appears on PBS News Hour and National Public Radio's All Things Considered.



Doris Kearns Goodwin, a Pulitzer Prize winner, American biographer, historian and political commentator, has written six critically acclaimed and New York Times best-selling books. Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Studios has acquired the film rights to her latest book, "The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism." Spielberg and Goodwin worked together on "Lincoln," based in part on Goodwin's award-winning "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln."









Weinman, who worked in the film industry as a special effects animator for Dreamquest, cofounded Lynda.com, which she sold to LinkedIn for $1.5 billion in 2015. For more than 30 years, she has spoken on issues ranging from blending technology with education, progressive and alternative education, entrepreneurship, and women in business.

Beebe, president at Westmont since 2007, has spent 26 years in higher education. He has authored or edited 10 books and more than 40 articles, including "The Shaping of An Effective Leader: Eight Formative Principles of Leadership" and "Longing for God: Seven Paths of Christian Devotion." Leading unprecedented growth at Westmont while facing significant challenges, he has loved attracting new resources to build out the campus, developing new academic and co-curricular programs, and pursuing the next horizon.

