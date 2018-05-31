White Gold Corp. Announces C$10 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares. Agnico Eagle Mines and Kinross Gold Corp to Maintain 19.9% Interest

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V:WGO) (OTC – Nasdaq Intl:WHGOF) (FRA:29W) (the "Company" or "White Gold") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. ("Clarus") pursuant to which Clarus, together with GMP Securities L.P ("GMP", together with Clarus the "Lead Agents") and a syndicate including Primary Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., and Sprott Capital Partners L.P (together with the Lead Agents the "Agents") will act on behalf of the Company, on a "best efforts" agency basis, in connection with a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,526,600 flow-through common shares (each a "Flow-Through Share"), at a price per Flow-Through Share of $0.95 (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10,000,270.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be for exploration purposes.

Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines ("Agnico") dated December 13, 2016, Agnico has indicated that it will maintain its 19.9% interest in the Company.

Additionally, pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Kinross Gold Corp ("Kinross") dated June 14, 2017, Kinross has indicated that it will maintain its 19.9% interest in the Company.

This proposed Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Flow-Through Shares to be issued under the Offering will be offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about June 21, 2018 or such other date as may be agreed to by the Company and Clarus (the "Closing Date"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About White Gold

The Company owns a portfolio of 19,606 quartz claims across 30 properties covering over 390,000 hectares representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold property has a mineral resource of 960,970 ounces Indicated at 2.43 g/t gold and 262,220 ounces Inferred at 1.70 g/t gold as set forth in the technical report entitled "Independent Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada", dated March 5, 2018, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR. Mineralization on the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. Geologic models in this area conceptually include an estimated seven million to 10 million tonnes grading between one g/t to 1.5 g/t gold. Regional exploration work has also produced several other prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Goldcorp Inc. (disclosed M&I gold resource of 4.1M oz) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project (disclosed P&P gold reserves of 8.9M oz Au and 4.5B lb Cu). The Company has outlined an aggressive exploration plan to further explore its properties. For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact

David D'Onofrio

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 643-3880

Email: ddonofrio@whitegoldcorp.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, the anticipated size and completion the Offering and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and all such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such forwardlooking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.