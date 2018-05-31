Lincoln Electric Announces June 2018 Events With the Financial Community

CLEVELAND, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of June:



Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit

Thursday, June 7, 2018

9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Chicago, IL

Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Boston, MA

Vincent K. Petrella, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The Deutsche Bank and the Stifel conference presentations will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at http://ir.lincolnelectric.com. Replays will also be available on our web site.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 63 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 23 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

