Contango to Present at Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) announced today that the Company will be meeting with potential investors in New York, NY on Monday, June 4, 2018 and Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Additionally, the Company will be participating in the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 2:35pm Eastern Daylight Time (1:35pm Central Daylight Time). A copy of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://www.contango.com prior to market opening on Monday, June 4, 2018.



Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company whose business is to maximize production from its shallow offshore Gulf of Mexico properties and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming, and to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, produce and acquire crude oil and natural gas properties in the Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. Additional information is available on the Company's website at http://www.contango.com.