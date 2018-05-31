Mass Innovation Nights Partners with Greater Grove Hall Main Streets For Second African and African American Tech Founders Event

DORCHESTER, Mass., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN), Massachusetts' leading monthly new product showcase, and Greater Grove Hall Main Streets will jointly hold an African and African-American tech founders-themed event. Mass Innovation Nights #111 will take place at the Thelma D. Burns Building in the Grove Hall section of Dorchester on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM. The event is free and open to the public.



According to the 2010 CB Insights Venture Capital Human Capital report, "Only 1 percent of funded startup founders (are) black, while they make up 11 percent of the overall US population."

"This event lets people see the range of innovations African and African-American founders are developing and bringing to market," said Ed Gaskin, executive director of Greater Grove Hall Main Streets. "It helps create awareness, change perceptions and builds community, all things that can lead to funding. These founders also serve as role models and inspiration to others."

Mass Innovation Nights events feature networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. Mass Innovation Nights 111 will also feature African-American investors and CEOs of technology companies, who will be available to share their expertise with attendees. There will also be opportunities for interested young people to learn more about entrepreneurship and technology.

Mass Innovation Nights held its first African and African-American founder event in 2017 and helped promote more than a dozen new products. "As an organization, we believe it is inherent upon us all to advocate for diversity and inclusion in the Boston startup community. A more inclusive startup environment helps us all," said Bobbie Carlton founder of Innovation Nights and Innovation Women. (Innovation Nights also holds an annual women founder event.)

Participating startups this month include:

Guests are encouraged to use the hashtag #MIN111 and Instagram handle @MassInnovationNights to share photos and social media commentary.

About Greater Grove Hall Main Streets

Greater Grove Hall Main Streets partners with the City of Boston, private businesses and community stakeholders to improve the economic vitality of the Greater Grove Hall area such that residents can enjoy the benefits of development without displacement. Greater Grove Hall takes an active role in advocating, planning and supporting economic and community development as well as urban planning in the area.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past nine years, it has helped launch more than 1000 new products, which have collectively received more than $2.1 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Twitter or visit the website.

