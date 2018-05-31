Lexington Realty Trust to Present at NAREIT's REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust ("Lexington") (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant real estate investments, today announced that it will be participating in NAREIT's REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference being held June 5-7, 2018 in New York, New York. T. Wilson Eglin, Lexington's Chief Executive Officer and President, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast will be accessible prior to the scheduled presentation time at https://reitstream.com/reitweek2018/lexington. This link is also available on Lexington's website at www.lxp.com, under the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:

Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Lexington Realty Trust

Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com