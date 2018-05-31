MGP Ingredients to Webcast Analyst Day on June 7

ATCHISON, Kan., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, will host an analyst day for institutional investors on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at the Company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Ind. The event will include management presentations and a tour of the facility's distillery and warehouse operations.



The presentations are expected to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. EDT and last approximately two hours. A live audio webcast of the management presentations will be available on MGP's Investor Relations site at www.mgpingredients.com. Presentation slides will be posted to the same site on the day of the event.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

For More Information

Media Contact:

Greg Manis

Corporate Director of Communications

913-360-5440

greg.manis@mgpingredients.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Houston

Senior Director

Lambert, Edwards & Associates

Phone: 646-475-2998

mhouston@lambert.com