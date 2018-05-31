Aeterna Zentaris Appoints Olaf Althaus as General Manager and Managing Director of Aeterna Zentaris GmbH

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSX:AEZS) announced that Olaf Althaus has been appointed to the position of General Manager and Managing Director of Aeterna Zentaris GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany, effective June 1, 2018. Mr. Althaus has over 17 years of executive experience in the pharmaceutical industry and 10 years in investment banking. Mr. Althaus served as Chief Executive Officer of CellMed AG, a biopharmaceutical company he co-founded in 2000 and later merged into Biocompatibles International plc (now BTG plc). Under his leadership, CellMed developed numerous products in various indications, such as diabetes type 2, intracerebral hemorrhage, aesthetics as well as blood-diagnostics. Under Mr. Althaus' leadership, CellMed AG entered into several long-term product license agreements, including with AstraZeneca, Fresenius, Merz Pharmaceuticals and Terumo.



Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Althaus worked as an investment banker for international firms such as Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, Flemings and Pallas, primarily in corporate finance and private equity. Mr. Althaus also served as non-executive director for Deutsche Woolworth Holding GmbH from 2001 to 2008.

Mr. Althaus received a degree as Diplom Wirtschaftsingenieur from Technische Universität (now Karlsruher Institut für Technologie) in Karlsruhe.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (the "Company") is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Macrilen™ (macimorelin), an orally available ghrelin agonist, and making it commercially available to patients with adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company has a license agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Strongbridge Biopharma plc to carry out development, manufacturing, registration and commercialization of Macrilen™ (macimorelin) in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.zentaris.com.

