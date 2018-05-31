KLIC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2018

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. ("Kulicke and Soffa") (NASDAQ:KLIC) securities between November 16, 2017 and May 10, 2018 .



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 10, 2018, Kulicke and Soffa issued a press release disclosing it will not file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely manner. The Company stated it had "learned of certain unauthorized transactions by a senior finance employee of the Company" and begun an investigation with the assistance of outside advisors. Kulicke and Soffa has also discovered "that certain warranty accruals in prior periods had been accounted for incorrectly and therefore misstated."

If you suffered a loss in Kulicke and Soffa you have until July 10, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

