TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration, announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference at 12:30 pm EDT on Friday, June 8, 2018, in New York, NY.



To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the "Events and Presentation" page within the "Investors" section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at www.traconpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 60 days following the event.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer and ophthalmic diseases. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline includes: TRC105, an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers; DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105 that is being developed in wet AMD through a collaboration with Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma; and TRC253, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer. To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

