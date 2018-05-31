Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2018 4:10pm   Comments
Share:

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration, announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference at 12:30 pm EDT on Friday, June 8, 2018, in New York, NY.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the "Events and Presentation" page within the "Investors" section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at www.traconpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 60 days following the event.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer and ophthalmic diseases. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline includes: TRC105, an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers; DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105 that is being developed in wet AMD through a collaboration with Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma; and TRC253, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer. To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

Company Contact:                                                     
Patricia Bitar                                                               
Chief Financial Officer                                                 
(858) 550‐0780 ext. 223                                             
pbitar@traconpharma.com                                           

Investor Contact:
Andrew McDonald
LifeSci Advisors LLC
646-597-6987
Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.