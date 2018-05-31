KMG Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Results Call

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMG (NYSE:KMG), a global provider of specialty chemicals and performance materials, today announced the Company will provide fiscal third quarter financial results on Monday, June 11, 2018 after the close of the market. At 5:00 p.m. ET that same day, KMG management will host a conference call to review the company's financial results. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.



Monday, June 11, 2018

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in Numbers:

Domestic: (844) 316-8066; International: (703) 736-7353

Conference ID: 1685029

The conference call will be webcast live via the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://kmgchemicals.com.

The conference call transcript will be archived on the KMG website. A replay of the teleconference will also be available for one week, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on June 11, 2018. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using conference ID 1685029.

About KMG

KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials for the semiconductor, industrial wood preservation, and pipeline and energy markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://kmgchemicals.com.

During the course of the conference call, KMG may make certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product development acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

KMG Investor Relations Eric Glover, 817-761-6006