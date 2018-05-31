Exponent Announces Executive Transition

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Dr. Catherine Corrigan, 49, as its Chief Executive Officer and President, and Dr. Paul R. Johnston, 64, as its Executive Chairman at its Board meeting on May 31, 2018. Additionally, Dr. John B. Shoven, 71, was appointed Lead Independent Director. These changes are consistent with the executive transition plan previously announced on December 7, 2017.



Dr. Corrigan joined Exponent 21 years ago and has assumed increasingly responsible positions over time. Most recently as President, she was responsible for management of all the Company's consulting groups and business development activities. She was previously Group Vice President of the Transportation Group and joined the Company's Operating Committee in 2012. Dr. Corrigan moved to the Menlo Park office in 2016. She obtained her Ph.D. in Medical Engineering and Medical Physics and her M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and her B.S.E. in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Johnston said, "It is with great confidence and pleasure that I transition the chief executive role to Catherine. She has demonstrated tremendous leadership as she has risen through the organization. Catherine has earned the respect of our employees and clients. She is the right person to lead our firm into the future. I look forward to supporting Catherine, the Board of Directors, and the rest of the leadership team at Exponent in my new role."

Exponent's Lead Independent Director, Dr. Shoven, said, "On behalf of shareholders and the Board, I would like to thank Paul for his nine years of contributions as CEO of Exponent and we look forward to working with him as our Executive Chairman. During his tenure, the Firm has strengthened its market position, leading to sustained organic growth, improved margins, and meaningful growth in shareholder value."

Dr. Corrigan said, "I appreciate the Board's confidence in me. I am excited to lead Exponent as we engage the brightest scientists and engineers to empower clients with solutions for a safe, healthy, sustainable and technologically complex world. We will continue to evolve our interdisciplinary teams to expand our differentiated market position and capitalize on new opportunities. I look forward to working with all of our stakeholders."

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

