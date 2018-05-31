MetaBank® Announces New Community Banking President

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBank®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (NASDAQ:CASH) ("Meta"), announced today that Kathy Thorson is the new Community Banking President for the company. Thorson has been with Meta for 17 years and was the first female market president in Sioux Falls.



Meta's other three markets, Brookings, Central Iowa and Northwest Iowa, will report to her. In addition, she will be responsible for the business strategy for all four markets. Kathy will also continue as the President of the Sioux Empire market in addition to her new responsibilities.

"Kathy has been a tremendous contributor to the success of MetaBank since she started with us in 2001," said J. Tyler Haahr, MetaBank Chairman and CEO. "She has consistently been a top performer in the company and helped us become one of the most profitable banks in the state with growth consistently above 20% per year. Kathy has led remarkable growth in assets and profits in Sioux Falls and is the perfect leader to guide the community banking division to its next successful chapter."

Thorson is very active in the community including serving on several local boards: Immediate Past Board President of the Sioux Council Boy Scouts Board of Directors, Board Vice Chair for the Volunteers of America Foundation, and Board member of the Chamber of Commerce Community Appeals and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. She is a Sioux Empire native, receiving a bachelor's degree from Augustana University and an MBA from the University of South Dakota.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ("Meta") is the holding company for MetaBank®, a federally chartered savings bank. Meta shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol CASH. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries through: MetaBank, its community banking operation; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its commercial insurance premium financing division; and Refund Advantage, EPS Financial and Specialty Consumer Services, its tax-related financial solutions divisions. More information is available at metafinancialgroup.com.