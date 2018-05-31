Molecular Templates to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) ("Molecular"), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of the company's proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer, today announced that its management will provide a corporate overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 5-8 at the Grand Hyatt New York hotel in New York City.



Presentation Details Date:

Time:

Webcast: Thursday, June 7

8:30am Eastern Time

http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff113/mtem/

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer. We believe our proprietary biologic drug platform technology, referred to as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, provides a differentiated mechanism of action that may address some of the limitations associated with currently available cancer therapeutics. ETBs utilize a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit, or SLTA, a ribosome inactivating bacterial protein, that can be targeted to specifically destroy cancer cells. Additional information about Molecular Templates can be obtained at http://www.mtem.com.

