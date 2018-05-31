Neos Therapeutics to Participate in Two June Conferences
DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative extended-release (XR) products using its proprietary modified-release drug delivery technologies, today announced that Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and CEO will present at two upcoming conferences in June.
- Corporate overview at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.
- Fireside chat at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
A live webcast of these presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investors.neostx.com/.
About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary modified-release drug delivery technology platforms. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER™ (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are the first three approved products using the Company's extended-release technology platform. In addition, Neos manufactures and markets its generic version of the branded product Tussionex®1, an extended-release oral suspension of hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING). Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.
1Tussionex® is a registered trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.
CONTACTS:
Richard I. Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Neos Therapeutics
(972) 408-1389
reisenstadt@neostx.com
Sarah McCabe
Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
(212) 362-1200
sarah@sternir.com