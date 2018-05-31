Neos Therapeutics to Participate in Two June Conferences

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative extended-release (XR) products using its proprietary modified-release drug delivery technologies, today announced that Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and CEO will present at two upcoming conferences in June.



Corporate overview at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

Fireside chat at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of these presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investors.neostx.com/.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary modified-release drug delivery technology platforms. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets, Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets, and Adzenys-ER™ (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension, all for the treatment of ADHD, are the first three approved products using the Company's extended-release technology platform. In addition, Neos manufactures and markets its generic version of the branded product Tussionex®1, an extended-release oral suspension of hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold.

1Tussionex® is a registered trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.

