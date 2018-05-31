Medinas Health Beats Out 1,300 Applicants to Win WeWork's Creator Awards; Expands Team With Veteran Medical Sales Executive

Company wins $360,000 grand-prize from WeWork's Creator Awards in San Francisco.



Chloe Alpert, CEO, Medinas Health, at WeWork Creator Awards in San Francisco in 2018.





Medical equipment & supplies sales veteran Robert Birt joins the company as Vice President of Sales.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chosen from a pool of 1,300 applicants across the Western United States and British Columbia, Medinas Health was one of five finalists selected by WeWork to pitch at their Creator Awards' semi-final event in San Francisco.

"We're incredibly thankful to WeWork for this opportunity to pitch our business to the world, build relationships with other incredible creators, and hopefully raise more awareness on the healthcare waste issue," said Chloe Alpert, CEO of Medinas Health, who pitched for the company at the event in front of a live audience.

The judges, including: Julie Rice, chief brand officer, WeWork and co-founder of SoulCycle, and Hamet Watt, co-Founder of MoviePass, awarded the top $360,000 prize in the Business Venture category to Medinas Health.

"This adds even more validation to our mission of addressing the $765 billion wasted annually in healthcare and our business model to save a significant part of it," Ms. Alpert stated.

Medinas Health plans to invest the prize money in growth efforts, including expanding its customer reach and helping more medical facilities.

TEAM EXPANSION

The company has added a veteran medical equipment and supplies sales executive to the Medinas Health team in Robert Birt, who will serve as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Birt brings more than a decade of experience in clinical asset disposition, and the medical equipment secondary market across hospitals, surgery centers, and OEMs.

"I am honored and thrilled to be working here at Medinas Health because of our team's laser-focused mission of enabling our customers to maximize their return on surplus equipment and supplies," Mr. Birt stated.

ABOUT WEWORK

WeWork provides more than 210,000 members around the world with space, community, and services through both physical and virtual offerings. WeWork's mission is to help create a world where people work to make a life, not just a living. Founded in New York City in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey, WeWork currently has more than 242 physical locations in over 71 cities and 21 countries around the world. Follow us @WeWork on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or visit www.wework.com to learn more.

ABOUT MEDINAS HEALTH

Based in San Francisco, California, Medinas Health is a marketplace that helps healthcare organizations of all sizes buy and sell their surplus, used and refurbished equipment and supplies. Learn more: www.medinashealth.com

