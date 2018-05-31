BOURBON: Main decisions of the Combined General Meeting of May 30, 2018

Marseilles, May 31, 2018

Main decisions of the Combined General Meeting of May 30, 2018

The Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of BOURBON Corporation SA was held on May 30, 2018 at 3 pm in Palais Brongniart - Place de la Bourse - Paris, and chaired by Mr. Jacques de Chateauvieux.

All resolutions presented to the General Meeting were approved and, in particular:

the appropriation of 2017 net income in available reserve account;

the ratification of the transfer of the head office of BOURBON Corporation SA to Marseilles;

the ratification of the provisional appointment of Mr. Adrien de Chomereau;

the reappointment of Ms. Agnès Pannier-Runacher and of Mr. Mahmud B. Tukur as Directors;

the appointment of Mr. Antoine Grenier as Director;

the approval of the principles and criteria for determination, distribution, and allocation of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of total compensation and benefits of any kind payable to the Executive Directors for the 2018 fiscal year;

the approval of the compensation components paid or granted for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 to Mr. Jacques de Chateauvieux, Mr. Christian Lefèvre, Mr. Gaël Bodénès and Ms. Astrid de Bréon;

the authorization for the Board of Directors to arrange for the Company to buy back and cancel its own shares;

the renewal of the delegation of authority enabling the Board of Directors to increase the capital through the incorporation of reserves, profits and/or premiums;

the introduction of an article 13 bis "Directors representing employees" into the bylaws.

To mark the 70 years of BOURBON, Jacques de Chateauvieux shared with the shareholders a personal view on the company's perspectives in the difficult context that she is going through.

The Board of Directors, as a result, comprises ten members including four women, three members of foreign nationality and five independent members and continues to serve the company through its gender-equal and diverse composition and a complementary range of experiences and cultures of its members.

As a consequence of the General Meeting, there will not be any dividend paid for 2017.

In the coming few days, full results of the votes on resolutions, full transcript and presentation will be available on http://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/2018-combined-annual-shareholders-meeting

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2018 1st Half Results press release September 6, 2018 2018 3rd Quarter Financial information press release November 8, 2018

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub - surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest - generation vessel s and the expertise of almost 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2017, BOURBON'S revenue came to €860.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 508 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

