Ooma to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference June 5-7, San Francisco, California

William Blair Growth Stock Conference June 12-14, Chicago, Illinois

Please check with conference hosts or the Events & Presentations section of the Ooma Investors site, http://investors.ooma.com, for more specifics regarding dates and times. The William Blair Growth Stock Conference will include a webcast presentation that will be accessible via the Events & Presentations section of http://investors.ooma.com for 90 days.

