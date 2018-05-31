CLEARWATER, Fla., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 29th of May, the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center hosted its first cooking lessons for members of Love Yourself to Life, a non-profit organization focused on empowering young women. Nine girls and their parents came to the Center and were taught why having life skills, such as cooking, are so important to being successful in life.



Members of 'Love Yourself to Life' learned basic cooking techniques at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in downtown Clearwater.





The girls learned how to prepare arepas, a Venezuelan dish, with emphasis on doing something – regardless of what career they choose – to a professional standard.

The class started with orienting the girls to their surroundings before starting to prepare the food. Each girl was given individual attention during the class to ensure their success in creating the South American pastries. All guests were then invited to enjoy the freshly made arepas, and then dessert, as tribute to their accomplishment.

"Creating a nonprofit community that is thriving and improving the life of others is the goal of the Clearwater Community Volunteer Center," said Michael Soltero, the manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. "To do this we help grassroots movements that touch the lives of thousands of people a year with activities just like this class. This is evident in what humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, 'A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.'"

In an ongoing crusade to help others the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, since its opening on March 24th, has had over 1100 people walk through its front doors – looking for help that is provided to non-profit groups. This, however, is an on going trend for the Clearwater Community Volunteers as they have helped over 150,000 families and children since their founding in 1992, over 25 years ago.

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to have your non-profits event there, please call Michael Soltero at the Clearwater Community Volunteer Center at (727) 316-5309.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.

Michael Soltero

(727) 467-6860

