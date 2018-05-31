Event Supports "Second Chances" for St. Petersburg Youth

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 26, St. Petersburg's Second Chance Life Skills (SCLS) non-profit organization held their annual Black and White Gala at the historic Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology's international religious retreat. SCLS provides life skills to under privileged youth through their educational programs that promote entrepreneurship, the importance of home ownership and keeping up with technology. There were 260 guests in attendance.



Second Chance Life Skills held their annual fundraiser in the Fort Harrison's Auditorium, bringing 260 guests to support St. Pete youth. Second Chance Life Skills Inc., is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that has been servicing the community for 17 years. Their mission is to provide life skills to under privileged youth through our educational programs that promote entrepreneurs, the importance of home ownership and keeping up with technology.





"Second Chance Life Skills does so much for the underserved youth in this community," said Mr. Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. "That's why we are so happy to be able to support them and their mission."

The event started when Pastor Joe Bryant blessed the food and the guests helped themselves to the buffet dinner prepared by the Fort Harrison's 5-star chefs.

Mr. Pires welcomed the guests to the Fort Harrison and likened Second Chance Life Skill's work to what Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, "Today's children will become tomorrow's civilization. Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger's cage. They need love and help to make it."

Motivational speaker, Mr. Pernell Mitchell, spoke about the importance of giving back to the community and how Second Chance Life Skills is doing this on a daily basis. He also spoke about every person leaving a legacy and that legacy being what they did for other people.

Mr. Al Graham and Mr. Jeff Shorter, SCLS Executive Director, then presented awards to Board Members, strong supporters and their sponsors, such as Panera Bread, KFC/Taco Bell, Home Depot, Alpha Pizzeria St. Petersburg Business League, Healthy St. Pete and more.

For more information about holding an event in the Fort Harrison for your non-profit organization, please contact Dylan at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.

The Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison in Downtown Clearwater has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.

Dylan Pires

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5360f632-c4d1-4699-bcce-fc4a464deb42